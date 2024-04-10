 Teachers demand exemption of NSS, NCC students from election duty | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Teachers demand exemption of NSS, NCC students from election duty

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Teachers in Mumbai demand students be exempted from election duty, citing health concerns due to heat waves. EC directive requires NCC, NSS students for crowd management.

Mumbai: Following the Election Commission (EC) directive for principals to provide a list of students participating in the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), and scouts and guides for election duty, teachers have demanded that students be exempted from this task.

HT Image
HT Image

After the EC directive, the education officer from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week wrote a letter to school principals, requesting them to submit a list of students willing to assist on election day. “It is a routine practice for every election. Students from NCC and NSS help at election booths for crowd management and other related tasks. We are providing the EC with a list of students from classes 9 to 12,” said an official from the education department.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Opposing the decision, Anil Bornare, a teacher activist who has written to the EC, said, “Considering the heat wave warnings in April and May that can impact health, the Election Commission should reconsider involving students in election duty.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Teachers demand exemption of NSS, NCC students from election duty
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On