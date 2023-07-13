Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Trains running late on Western Railway lines due to technical snag

Trains running late on Western Railway lines due to technical snag

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 13, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Passengers have lamented that the trains are as late as 30 minutes, and have complained about it on the social media as well

Train services on the Western Railway were affected on Thursday morning due to a technical snag after there was a point failure at Borivali on the rail lines meant for slow trains, according to officials.

Local trains on the Western Railway line. (HT File Photo)
“Due to a technical problem at Point number 101/102 at Borivali on Up Local Line and Down local line, suburban train services are running late by 15-20 minutes,” said a WR official.

The snag occurred early this morning just around 6am or so, leading to a delay in suburban train services. The issue was rectified by 6.52am, but the residual effects continue to impact the system.

