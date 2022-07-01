Teen arrested for injuring cop in attempt to escape nakabandi

Mumbai: A 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly ramming his two-wheeler into a 56-year-old policeman during nakabandi in the Wadala area on Wednesday. The biker, who was stopped for helmetless driving and asked for his vehicle registration documents, ran over the policeman in an attempt to escape but was nabbed by other officials. The police personnel suffered multiple fractures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector Suresh Maruti Dhale, 56, of RAK Marg police station, sustained three fractures in his right shoulder and other minor injuries. He is presently admitted at the Wockhardt hospital in Agripada.

According to the police, the incident took place outside Wadala railway station where a bandobast checkpoint was erected on the Northbound stretch of the RAK Marg in the evening.

At around 4.45 pm, the biker was stopped at the check post as he was not wearing a helmet. Policemen also asked him to show his license and bike’s documents. “As he did not have the documents he sped his two-wheeler and rammed into ASI Dhale who had blocked his way,” said a sub-inspector at the police station.

Dhale fell on his shoulder, while other police officers nabbed the biker, identified as Mohammed Salim Shaikh, 19, a resident of Sangam Nagar in Wadala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dhale was first taken to a nearby Sanjivani hospital and later shifted to Wockhardt hospital. Doctors have opined that Dhale would need to undergo surgery to treat the internal injury and fractures he sustained to his shoulder,” the case’s investigation officer said.

Shaikh has been booked under sections 353, 279, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and 184, 181, 129, and 179 of the Motor Vehicle Act.