Teen arrested for molesting Bandra bizman’s minor daughter

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested an 18-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old daughter of a Bandra-based businessman.

The arrested accused, identified as Aman Dubey, is a resident of Dahisar.

Police officials said the accused and the minor girl knew each other and used to chat on mobile phones.

According to the police, the accused met the girl in Bandra on November 5 evening and took her to Malad West and to Aksa beach, where he allegedly molested her. The girl returned home in the morning on November 6. In between, her parents tried to contact her, but she did not take their calls, and later switched off her phone after which the family approached the Bandra police on Sunday evening and the police registered a kidnapping case late in the night.

When the minor girl returned home, police recorded her statement and based on the information provided by her, started searching for an accused, said a police officer. The crime branch unit 11 got information and picked the accused up from his residence in Dahisar. He was later handed over to the Bandra police for further investigation, said a crime branch official.

