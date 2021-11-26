Teen bullied, assaulted, dies by suicide next day

A 16-year-old boy died by suicide after being allegedly bullied and assaulted on the first day of his offline junior college. The Nhava Sheva police have booked two juveniles for abetment to suicide on Thursday. The deceased and the two minors were classmates till Class 10, after which, they took admission in different junior colleges.

According to the family of the deceased, he was assaulted and bullied on November 12, outside a Seawood-based junior college, where he studied. The deceased, an Ulwe resident, while having a conversation with a common friend, had claimed that the two accused were drug addicts. After the duo found out about the claim, they confronted him after his college hours and physically assaulted him. The eyewitness intervened and stopped the fight, police said.

The victim then narrated the ordeal to his school friend on Instagram and told him that he was afraid the duo would again assault and bully him, hence, he was going to end his life.

The victim’s 24-year-old brother said, “After the chat, he kept his phone on silent mode and switched off the data. The friend, whom he had sent the message, unfortunately, did not have any of the family member’s contact numbers to alert.”

The incident came to light after the father of the deceased reached home at around 3pm. Assuming that the son was sleeping, he did not call him. However, after 5pm, when there were no signs of the boy coming out of the room, the father went to check on him and found him dead.

After the last rites of the boy were conducted, his brother looked into the phone of the deceased and found that his friend had sent screenshots of the Instagram chats on WhatsApp. On November 15, a complaint of abetment to suicide was filed against the two boys. “Based on allegations, we registered a case. The duo will be produced before the juvenile justice court,” a police officer from Nhava Sheva police station said.

“He was an introvert and had scored 77% in his Class 10. He never got involved in any fights. All we now want is justice for my brother,” he added.