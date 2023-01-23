Teen, lover drink poison fearing rejection by parents

Navi Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl and her relative, a 20-year-old man from Tawarwadi village in Panvel died by suicide in the wee hours on Saturday in a nearby jungle. It is suspected that both were in a relationship but since they were relatives, they thought their families would not approve of their courtship.

The man and the girl left home on Friday night after informing their families that they were visiting a friend’s home to watch television.

Since both had not reached back, the parents started to make calls and look for them. At about 3am on Saturday, the girl called her mother from the man’s phone and told her that they consumed pesticide and that they were in a jungle around 2km away from their residence.

Both families started looking for them and after searching for around two hours, they found them in an unconscious state in an isolated place.

“Both were alive when their families found them and while taking them to the hospital, they succumbed. We suspect that they both were in a relationship of which the families were not aware. But since they both were related to each other; they were aware that they could not marry and hence decided to end their lives. We are probing the case for further details,” said senior police inspector Anil Patil from Panvel Taluka police station.

According to police, the duo could have been saved had their families found them earlier. The police found the bottle of pesticide that they consumed on the spot.