Teen shot in the throat after friend misfires during scuffle

Thane: A teenager from Ulhasnagar was shot in the throat on Wednesday when he tried to stop an argument between his friends, and one of them pulled a gun and misfired a shot, which first brushed against his hand and pierced his throat, damaging his tongue.

According to officials, the victim, Sushil Mahanto, and his group would often drink alcohol and indulge in other illegal activities near Mohne village, a remote area of Shahad.

On Wednesday, Sushil was with his friends, and some of them began quarreling. One of them took out a gun when Sushil crossed his arms to stop them. During the scuffle with his friend, a bullet misfired brushed against his palm and pierced his throat, damaging his tongue.

Initially, he was taken to the Ulhasnagar Central Hospital, where Dr Athira Nair said, “ The bullet is stuck in his mouth. Our doctors gave basic treatment and transferred the case to Kalwa hospital.”

Khadakpada police officials have launched a search for his friends, and the FIR process against the unknown accused is on.

Senior police inspector, Sarjerao Patil, said, “ We are yet to get exact details of the incident and why his friend has shot the bullet. There were five to six people when the incident happened. “

The police are also verifying if the group has criminal records.

