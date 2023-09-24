Telecaller firm staffer allegedly assaulted for asking about salary

Thane: Several employees of a recruitment firm were booked on Saturday for allegedly abusing and thrashing a 23-year-old woman who sought her salary for more than one month’s work and her original identification documents.

Thane, India - September,23, 2023: Chhaya Yadav at naupada Police station for complaint launching, an employee of Rex Source Recruitment Firm, was verbally abused and severely beaten up by the employees when she demanded her pan card back to leave the job ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, September, 23, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Chhaya Yadav, a resident of Thane West, worked as a telecaller with a Naupada-based firm, Rex Source Recruitment, and resigned from her position on Friday. On Saturday, she went to the office to collect her original PAN and salary for working with the company for over a month.

“I joined the firm on August 11. Within a week, I realised that the entire firm was a fraud. Not only did I dislike the work environment, but I realised the company does not provide actual jobs. I wanted to leave immediately, but the firm refused to return my original PAN. They continued giving absurd reasons, forcing me to work for over a month,” Yadav said in her police complaint.

According to Yadav, an office boy verbally abused her on Saturday when she made her demands. “The company accused me of demanding a full month’s salary despite working for only ten days. However, I have been working in the company for more than 40 days. The office boy called six to seven female employees who started beating me. I could do nothing. They pulled my hair hard, I have blood clots below my eyes as well as on my back and a severe headache,” Yadav told HT.

In her complaint, Yadav alleged that the candidates who sought placements through the company were asked to pay money and submit their original documents to get recruited for a job. When these people continued to remain unemployed for months and returned to ask for their money and the original documents, they were beaten up if they threatened to inform the police, she alleged.

“Nobody in the firm uses their original name or phone number. Everyone is allotted one. I was named Anusha when I joined here and was told to use this name instead of my original name for all office conversations. I don’t even know the real name of my manager,” claimed Yadav.

When HT tried to contact the manager of the firm, she did not respond.

A case has been lodged under sections 504 (intentional insult), section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We will check the CCTV footage and verify the incident. Further investigations are on,” an officer from Naupada police station said.

