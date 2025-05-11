Temperature likely to rise to 34°C next week

MUMBAI: After witnessing unseasonal rains for three days last week, Mumbai is set to remain dry for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) five-day forecast. Both maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Mumbai remained below the normal levels due to the unseasonal rains. Representative picture (Mumbai: People at Dadar Chowpatty amid drizzle as dark clouds cover the skyline, in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Mumbai received unseasonal showers accompanied by thunder and strong winds on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, providing a respite from heat while briefly affecting local train services and the flight schedule. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_07_2025_000493A) (PTI)

The IMD data shows Mumbai exceeded normal levels of rainfall owing to the latest unseasonal rainfall. Santacruz recorded 33.9 mm to date starting from March 1, and Colaba recorded 48.7 mm. The average seasonal rainfall during this period stands at 32.5 mm and 46.7 mm in these observatories respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD announced the probability of light showers in Thane and Raigad districts between May 11 and 12.

On Saturday, there was a minimal increase in the temperature, while as per the IMD’s forecast, it will rise in the week up to 34 degrees Celsius. Santacruz’s weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, which matched the normal temperature levels, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 33 degrees Celsius.