Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Temperature likely to rise to 34°C next week

ByHT Correspondent
May 11, 2025 06:02 AM IST

MUMBAI: After unseasonal rains, Mumbai will stay dry for a few days, with temperatures rising to 34°C, as per IMD's forecast.

MUMBAI: After witnessing unseasonal rains for three days last week, Mumbai is set to remain dry for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) five-day forecast. Both maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Mumbai remained below the normal levels due to the unseasonal rains.

Representative picture (Mumbai: People at Dadar Chowpatty amid drizzle as dark clouds cover the skyline, in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Mumbai received unseasonal showers accompanied by thunder and strong winds on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, providing a respite from heat while briefly affecting local train services and the flight schedule. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_07_2025_000493A) (PTI)
Representative picture (Mumbai: People at Dadar Chowpatty amid drizzle as dark clouds cover the skyline, in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Mumbai received unseasonal showers accompanied by thunder and strong winds on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, providing a respite from heat while briefly affecting local train services and the flight schedule. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_07_2025_000493A) (PTI)

The IMD data shows Mumbai exceeded normal levels of rainfall owing to the latest unseasonal rainfall. Santacruz recorded 33.9 mm to date starting from March 1, and Colaba recorded 48.7 mm. The average seasonal rainfall during this period stands at 32.5 mm and 46.7 mm in these observatories respectively.

Meanwhile, the IMD announced the probability of light showers in Thane and Raigad districts between May 11 and 12.

On Saturday, there was a minimal increase in the temperature, while as per the IMD’s forecast, it will rise in the week up to 34 degrees Celsius. Santacruz’s weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, which matched the normal temperature levels, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 33 degrees Celsius.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Temperature likely to rise to 34°C next week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On