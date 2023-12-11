Tense year-end, hectic new year ahead

While the rest of the world makes plans for year-end parties, members of the ruling alliance are somewhat anxious as two significant deadlines are approaching. The tension is palpable in the state’s second capital, Nagpur, where the winter session is currently in progress.

First is the December 24 deadline set by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil for the government to decide on his demand to include Marathas in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) by giving them Kunbi caste certificates. The second is the December 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to give his verdict on the disqualification petitions against chief minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs as well as the MLAs from the Thackeray camp.

Jarange Patil has been keeping up the pressure on the government by addressing rallies across the state. At the same time, the OBC outfits are mobilising their community members and warning the government against taking any such decisions. Though Jarange Patil has warned that the Maratha community will react in an adverse manner if the government fails to accept his demand, the ruling three-party alliance has decided not to give in to the pressure. It has indicated this by not holding discussion on Maratha reservation immediately after the state legislature’s session began on Thursday. The same may now be held in second week of the session and according to insiders, the government will not take any decision as demanded by Jarange Patil. Instead, it will announce the steps it is taking to restore Maratha quota that was quashed by the apex court.

It is more or less clear that NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal who has launched an attack on the Maratha activist, has the support of the ruling parties. It won’t be surprising if more Maratha leaders from ruling parties start opposing Jarange Patil’s demand for OBC quota to point out that the entire community does not support his stand. Messrs Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar are preparing their plan to counter the situation that may arise if Jarange Patil and his supporters resort to agitations after December 24.

With regard to the disqualification, the ruling camp is confident that the Speaker Narwekar will rule in favour of Shinde and there is unlikely to be any change of guard in the coalition government. The legal battle in the court may go on for months, they say. The Shinde camp, however, is wary of the sword hanging on its leader and the MLAs though Shinde’s aides are insisting that they have built a solid defence with the help of big brother BJP.

Nevertheless, the nagging question of what would happen next, continues to trouble the ruling camp. And no matter what the outcome is, January is clearly going to be a hectic month.

The race is on

Following the BJP’s thumping victory in assembly elections in three states, the mood in the ruling three-party alliance is so upbeat that the talk now is not about winning the assembly election in state but rather on who would be the chief minister. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule was the first to strike by almost announcing that the next chief minister would be Devendra Fadnavis. In a party workers’ meeting at Gondia, Bawankule asked them twice who would take oath at the Wankhede stadium again after next elections. The reply was expected. Two days later, Ajit Pawar while addressing his partymen at a conclave in Karjat, said the latter should first concentrate on Lok Sabha elections. This was in reference to statements by his colleagues that Ajitdada would be the next CM. Not to be left behind, Shiv Sena’s spokespersons have been insisting that the three parties have decided that Shinde would remain the face of the alliance as they go into the next elections.

Milestone for Manikrao Thakre

The Telangana election results have come as a personal milestone for former Maharashtra Congress chief Manikrao Thakre. The senior Congress leader was put in charge of the state in the run-up to the polls. According to his aides, Thakre worked behind the scenes to get Congress leaders in the state together and worked with state Congress chief Revanth Reddy to strategise for the elections. His supporters in Maharashtra Congress feel he could now get a bigger responsibility in the party following his contribution to the win.

Health matters

Concerned about the health of ministers and legislators who camp in Nagpur for over a fortnight every year for the winter session, food and drugs administration minister Dharmarao Atram has ordered daily inspection of food stalls in the legislature premises to ensure hygiene is maintained. “If their health remains good, they can serve the state better,” Atram told a Marathi news channel. As they say, health is wealth.

