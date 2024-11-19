BJP leader Vinod Tawde accused of arriving at Virar hotel with 5 crore to distribute for votes; he rubbishes charges

Mumbai: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members, led by Hitendra Thakur, clashed with BJP representatives at Virar East after BVA activists and Nalla Sopara MLA Kshitij Thakur alleged that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde had arrived with ₹5 crore to distribute to their candidate Rajan Naik. The two parties clashed at Le Vivanta in Virar East

The BJP leader has denied the accusations. “I had stopped on my way to discuss about polling process and code of conduct with our candidate,” Tawde said.

He went on to add: “I had a brief meeting with the candidate and was about to leave when BVA workers came. They thought I was distributing money. EC personnel came, they checked my vehicle, they did not find anything. Let there be investigation into the allegations they are making.”

The confrontation unfolded at Hotel Vivanta in Virar East, where Tawde had convened a meeting with BJP's Nalasopara constituency candidate Rajan Naik. BVA workers interrupted the meeting, claiming money was being distributed. Though Tawde's vehicle was subsequently searched, no evidence was found.

Tawde's BJP colleagues too categorically denied the charges, suggesting that BVA is misrepresenting the incident to fabricate claims of money distribution.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut weighed in on the controversy, stating, "The job which has to be done by Election Commission was done by Thakurs."

Vasai MLA Kshitij Thakur claims to have discovered a diary detailing transactions worth ₹15 crore, whilst his father Hitendra Thakur maintains that Tawde has telephoned him multiple times with apologies.

The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police, involves the BVA, a local political outfit established by the Thakurs, who currently hold three MLA seats and generally align with the ruling front.

Hitendra Thakur, brother of convicted gangster Bhai Thakur, is contesting from Nalasopara constituency, while his son Kshitij seeks re-election from the neighbouring Vasai constituency.

Thakur said, “I was told by BJP workers that Vinod Tawde was coming with ₹5 crore. I came with my supporters. We have found a diary with nothing. The police and Election Commission must act. The CCTV network of the hotel was also shut and started much after I arrived. I feel that the hotel management is also involved and action must be taken against them.”

Tawde countered: “I have been in politics for the last 40 years and Hitendra Thakur and Kshitij Thakur have known me for years. They were under the impression that I was coming here for the distribution of money. However, I demand an impartial probe into this.”

BJP leader Pravin Darekar dismissed the accusations: "I feel that this charge Tawde is distributing money is laughable. BVA feels that they have lost elections and hence creating a narrative."

Other parties were quick to seize the narrative. Sena's Raut said. “The top leader of BJP conspired to leak the information about Vinod Tawde. The home department kept an eye on Tawde. Tawde belongs to Bahujan samaj and to end the future challenge from him top BJP leaders conspired against him.” He added, “Devendra Fadnavis will have to answer why Tawde?”

Police forces have been deployed to escort Tawde from the hotel, where he remains surrounded by protesters. The police are also carrying out a search of all the rooms of the hotel based on the allegations of BVA's Thakur against Tawde.

Meanwhile, Palghar collector Govind Bodke said an FIR would be registered against Tawde for entering Virar 48 hours before polls as he is not a voter of the area. The BJP leader was also asked to leave Vasai Virar. Bodke said that a search of Tawde’s cars, hotel and bags is being carried out.

According to the additional chief electoral officer of Maharashtra, Kiran Kulkarni, ECI rules provide for action against those attempting to induce voters as has been alleged by the BVA. “We have received the complaint of such an incident in Vasai-Virar. The district collector and police commissioner of Vasai Virar are taking necessary action,” he said.