Maharashtra assembly election: 5 ‘maha’ battles among 288 seats to watch out for | Key constituencies and candidates

Maharashtra, the country's richest state, is gearing up for a political showdown on Wednesday, November 19, to elect a new 288-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are competing for the title of the largest party, while their respective allies — Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and NCP (SP) — are focused on securing their political footing. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo) and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (HT File Photo)

The election campaign witnessed national leaders, inclduing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, travelling across the state to garner support for their candidates.

Of 288 seats, 234 are in the general category, 29 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Following 2,938 withdrawals from 7,078 valid nominations, 4,140 candidates are now contesting, as reported by the state chief electoral office.

The top five battles to watch out for:



1. Worli: The high-profile Worli assembly seat in Mumbai is set for a three-way contest between Milind Deora of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) scion Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande.

Milind Deora, a former MP from South Mumbai, is banking on his appeal among urban middle-class voters to make a strong impact in Worli. He has held several key positions, including minister of state for communications and information technology and shipping during the UPA-2 government.

Aaditya Thackeray, in his debut election in 2019, secured a landslide victory from Worli with 89,248 votes, far outpacing his closest rival, NCP’s Suresh Mane, who garnered just 21,821 votes. Thackeray also gained recognition for his hands-on approach during the Covid-19 pandemic, personally overseeing the admission of Covid-positive patients to state-run hospitals.

Although MNS has a smaller voter base, Sandeep Deshpande is known for his focus on local issues, especially infrastructure and housing. His direct approach and work on civic matters have earned him popularity, particularly among Marathi-speaking voters in Worli.

2. Baramati: In Baramati, the 2024 election sees a Pawar family clash once again, much like the recent Lok Sabha elections. This time, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew, Yugendra Pawar is challenging deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, with the NCP (SP) backing his candidacy in this traditional stronghold.

Yugendra has been preparing for his political debut under the mentorship of Sharad Pawar and has previously played an instrumental role in managing his aunt Supriya Sule’s Lok Sabha campaign. He also holds the position of treasurer at Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution founded by Sharad Pawar.

On the other hand, Ajit Pawar has been the undisputed leader of this constituency, securing the seat for seven consecutive terms since 1991, following Sharad Pawar’s departure from Congress to form the NCP. In 2019, Ajit Pawar won decisively, garnering nearly 1.95 lakh votes and an overwhelming 83.24 per cent vote share.

3. Vandre East: The assembly constituency is set for a heated contest between Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai.

Zeeshan Siddique, who enjoys strong backing from young voters and the Muslim community, is known for his hands-on approach to addressing local issues and his active engagement with the public on social media. He could also garner sympathy votes following the killing of his father, Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister.

On the other hand, Varun Sardesai, nephew of Uddhav Thackeray, has been a steadfast supporter of Shiv Sena (UBT) during the party's split in 2022. He has significant influence in Vandre East, drawing support from the Shiv Sena’s traditional voter base.

4. Nagpur South West: In this assembly election, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis aims to secure his stronghold for the fourth consecutive term. He has represented the Nagpur South West constituency since 2009, winning three straight terms. In the 2019 election, Fadnavis triumphed with a margin of over 49,000 votes. His influence in the region is backed by his extensive political career, development initiatives, and strong organisational support within the BJP.

On the other hand, Praful Gudadhe of the Congress party, who is known for his deep local roots and grassroots connections, could capitalise on voter fatigue towards the BJP or dissatisfaction with the current administration, particularly regarding urban infrastructure, public services, and concerns over the BJP's economic policies.

5. Kopri-Pachpakhadi: In the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane, chief minister Eknath Shinde will face off against Kedar Dighe, the nephew of his political mentor, the late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe.

Shinde has frequently referred to Anand Dighe as his guiding figure in politics. His connection to Dighe runs deep, even financing the Marathi film Dharmaveer 2, directed by national award-winning director Prasad Oak.

The film, based on Dighe's life, highlights Shinde's close ties to the late Shiv Sena strongman and his legacy.