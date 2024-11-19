Menu Explore
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
Number Theory: A complex poll contest takes shape in Maharashtra

ByNishant Ranjan, Roshan Kishore
Nov 19, 2024 09:49 AM IST

All 288 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Maharashtra go to polls on Wednesday. Maharashtra’s political landscape, thanks to a political realignment – Shiv Sena quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after the 2019 assembly elections to join the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) – and the subsequent splits in the Shiv Sena and the NCP – a faction each is allied to the Congress- and BJP-led alliances – has become extremely complicated. How have these events this changed the state of play as far as the elections are concerned? Here are four charts that try to answer this question.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
