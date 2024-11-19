Maharashtra election Live: Campaigning ends, voters to pick next govt on Nov 20
The election campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls has concluded, with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance aiming to retain power and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance seeking a strong comeback. Polling will take place on November 20 across all 288 assembly seats, with votes to be counted on November 23. The campaign saw several prominent national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as numerous Union ministers, traveling across the state to rally support for their candidates....Read More
The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is banking on popular schemes like the "Majhi Ladki Bahin" initiative for women to help maintain its grip on power. However, the BJP's use of controversial slogans like "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai" sparked accusations from opposition parties that the ruling alliance was seeking to polarise voters along religious lines. The MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (led by Sharad Pawar), strongly criticized these slogans, with some allies of the BJP, including Ajit Pawar, distancing themselves from them.
Maharashtra Election 2024 live: 5 ‘maha’ battles to watch out for
Maharashtra, the country's richest state, is gearing up for a political showdown on Wednesday, November 19, to elect a new 288-member House. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are competing for the title of the largest party, while their respective allies — Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and NCP (SP) — are focused on securing their political footing. Read about the 5 battles to watch out for
Maharashtra Election 2024 live: Mumbai voter count crosses 1-crore mark
The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, a civic official said.
At the time of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in the island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.
Maharashtra Election 2024 live: ₹1.98 crore seized from Nashik hotel
Ahead of voting, an amount of ₹1.98 crores was seized from a hotel in Nashik. Nashik District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma said "As per the information received so far, ₹1.98 Crores have been seized from there. Expenditure Observer and team are taking further action..."
Maharashtra Election 2024 live: Mumbai top cop urges city electors to vote
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has appealed to people in the metropolis to keep aside their leave plans and vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled on Wednesday. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday.