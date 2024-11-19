Maharashtra election Live: Campaigning ends, voters to pick next govt on Nov 20

Nov 19, 2024 11:48 AM IST

The voter count in Mumbai has crossed the one crore mark, up from 98.95 lakh during the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, a civic official said.

At the time of the Lok Sabha polls, Mumbai had 98,95,602 eligible voters, including 25,16,667 in the island city and 74,64,974 in the suburban district, as per EC data.