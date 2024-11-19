Maharashtra voting tomorrow: How to check your name on voters' list online

The battleground is all set for the November 20 elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 23. Details on Election Commission's official voters' service portal will appear for registered voters. (Representative photo)

The main contenders in the state polls are the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The other is the opposition grouping, Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which is an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar), and the Congress.

Notably, of the 288 seats, 234 are in the general category, 29 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (ST). As reported by the state chief electoral office, as many as 4,140 candidates are contesting the 2024 Maharashtra polls.

How to check your name on voters' list online

Visit the Election Commission's official voters' service website (https://voters.eci.gov.in/). You can find your name on the Maharashtra state's voters' list there.

On the right side of the official portal, 'Search in Electoral Roll' option will appear. Click on that tab.

A new tab page will open on your device (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/). There you will see three options, 'Search by EPIC', 'Search by Details', and 'Search by Mobile'.

Search by EPIC

For this option, you will have to fill in your EPIC (Electoral Photo Identification Card) number, which is your Voter ID number, issued to you by ECI.

Then you will have to select your state, enter captcha, and click on search, following which details for registered voters will appear.

Search by Details

In this option, you will have to fill in a few a details, starting with your state and the language you want to search with.

Next is personal details, where you have to enter your name, father or spouse's name, date of birth, age, and gender.

This is followed by location details, wherein you have to key in your district and Assembly constituency.

Finally, enter captcha code and hit search. After this, all the details for the registered voters will appear.

Search by Mobile

This is another easy option to check your name on the voters' list online. You have to first fill in your state and select the language you want to proceed with.

Then you have to enter your registered mobile number, the captcha code, and click on 'Send OTP'.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) received on your mobile and click on search. All details for registered voters will appear.

Please note that a registered voter's details can be downloaded and printed. This information slip might be useful at the polling booth.

In case of any issues, if you are unable to find your name on the voters' list; first, double-check all the details that you've filled in the option you have picked; second, contact the local electoral office if the issue remains unresolved.