Thackeray faction satisfied with SC protection from whip

Mumbai: Thackeray faction on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court protection to its MPs-MLAs from any whip that could be issued by chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and for allowing them to use the name — Shiv Sena (UBT) — as well as the symbol — flaming torch — till the next hearing.

On the other hand, Shinde pointed out that the apex court has not stayed the decision by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hand his faction, the Shiv Sena name and the party symbol of bow and arrow.

Thackeray faction leader Anil Parab said, “Our petition was mentioned today and hearing will start from the next date. So, there was no question of stay on the ECI order. We are satisfied with today’s outcome, which gave us relief on two aspects. As per the ECI order, the term of the name Shiv Sena (UBT) and poll symbol —flaming torch —will end after the by polls in Maharashtra. However, we are allowed to use the same till the next hearing,” he said.

“Looking at the working style of the ruling alliance, there was a fear that Shiv Sena led by Shinde may issue whip to our MPs-MLAs with a motive to disqualify them. Now, we have received protection of the apex court from possible arbitrary decisions or actions by Shinde and his party by issuing a whip.

“Besides, the SC has said that if Shinde’s party tries to take control of any of the assets of our party like bank accounts or offices, we can approach the top court,” said Parab.

Shinde told the mediapersons that the SC has not stayed the ECI decision. “The court has not ordered any stay on the ECI decision. Now, there will be a hearing on the issue and then the final order by the court.”

Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena spokesperson, said, “The symbol of bow and arrow continues to be with us and we are officially recognised as Shiv Sena. This is a victory for us. Uddhav group has to accept it. This also proves that the EC had given the right decision and allegation by Sanjay Raut that EC has accepted a bribe, has been proved false.”

Regarding the whip to be issued to the Shiv Sena MLAs for the coming budget session of state legislature, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said: “Our lawyer said we don’t want to issue any whip though we can disqualify them if they don’t follow our whip.”

However, Parab said: “They can’t issue a whip and hence, no action can be taken (against 16 MLAs who are with Thackeray faction). They are free to violate the court’s directives.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said the decision to disqualify any legislator comes under his jurisdiction.

“Nobody can interfere in Speaker’s jurisdiction to decide on matter like disqualification of MLAs. As per the record with the assembly, there is only one Shiv Sena group, which has only one leader and one chief whip,” he told the mediapersons.