Thackeray may approach HC to get back shakha razed by Shinde camp

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray is considering the option of approaching the Bombay high court to regain possession of its Mumbra shakha which was allegedly demolished by the Eknath Shinde faction on November 2. The Shinde faction immediately began to build its own shakha on the space after laying claim to it.

Thane, India - November,11, 2023:The ShivSena branch belonging to the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction in Thane Mumbra was broken up four to five days ago ,Uddav Thackeray visited the Shakha that was broken in Mumbra on Saturday in the case of breaking the ShivSena Shakha, then addressed the meeting in Mumbra ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, November ,11, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Thackeray and other leaders of the Sena (UBT) reached Mumbra on Saturday to take stock of the situation, they were greeted with aggression and black flags by workers of the CM’s Shiv Sena. Thackeray, who had to turn back on the request of the police, warned the Shinde Sena that the fight for the shakha would go on and the party would not rest till it was taken back.

During the visit, local leaders told Thackeray that they had all the documents pertaining to the razed shakha. A senior party leader said that Thane MP Rajan Vichare had been given the responsibility of the legal battle, and he had confirmed the existence of some documents to Thackeray. “The party is mulling over the option of going to the high court,” said the leader. “We have handed over the available documents to legal experts, and after hearing their opinion, we will take a final decision.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, construction on the new shakha being built by the Shinde Sena is in full swing. A video of this was shared by Jitendra Awhad, NCP MLA from Mumbra, and Thackeray’s ally. “I thought the police and the Thane municipal corporation would stop the work but they didn’t,” he said. “Now the corporation and police should officially allow unauthorised construction in Thane city. No one needs to take permission and anyone can construct anywhere.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!