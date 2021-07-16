Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Thane anti-extortion cell arrests Dawood aide

Sayyed Abbas Tublani, 51, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested by Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) for procuring fake passports and traveling to Iran and Dubai
By Anamika Gharat, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Sayyed Abbas Tublani, 51, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, has been arrested by Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) for procuring fake passports and traveling to Iran and Dubai. He is wanted in several cases by the Mumbai Police.

The accused is a friend of Dawood’s brother Mustakim and was arrested in 2015 by the Mumbai Police for threatening a journalist during an auction of Dawood’s property.

After being released on bail, Tublani procured an Aadhaar Card and passport with fake identity, changed his name to Jasim Redhal Tublani with an address proof of Mumbra. He then went all over Mumbai and then travelled to Iran and Dubai using the fake passport. Recently, he had returned to Mumbra.

The Thane AEC team headed by senior inspector Sanjay Shinde received information about a man procuring a fake passport hiding near Thakurpada near Dahisar Morri area of Shil Daighar. The officer said, “We laid a trap based on the information and successfully arrested Tublani with the Aadhaar Card, passport and other official documents with his fake identity. The reason behind his visits to Dubai and Iran is still not clear. We are investigating each and every aspect from how he procured the fake documents, made a fake identity and his movements in other countries.”

