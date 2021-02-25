Thane caught in traffic snarls due to overturned freight container

A freight container overturned at Mumbra bypass road in early hours of Thursday, resulting in massive traffic jams from Thane towards Nasik highway. The vehicle was removed around 10am but the traffic snarl continued impacting the peak hour traffic towards Panvel. Traffic from Nashik to Mumbai and Ghodbunder to Thane was also impacted as the long queues of vehicles from Nasik highway extended up to Ghodbunder road. There was bumper to bumper traffic on Majiwada bridge, overflowing till Cadbury junction.

"The accident of a container at Mumbra bypass occurred around 2:30am, although there were no injuries, it took a few hours to remove the heavy vehicle from the road. We made use of three Hydra cranes to remove the container. By 10 am all lanes were free and the traffic pile-up will reduce soon," said Sachin Gawde, inspector, traffic department, Thane.

Aarti Salunkhe, resident of Vartak Nagar, was stuck at the Majiwada bridge for more than an hour on Thursday. "We had expected regular traffic at peak hour, but we were stuck for more than an hour at the Majiwada bridge with no place to move at all. We could not even think of changing route as there was bumper to bumper traffic," she said.