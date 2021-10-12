Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body begins serosurvey as preparation for Covid third wave
mumbai news

Thane civic body begins serosurvey as preparation for Covid third wave

The serosurvey, which started on Tuesday, will be conducted for the next three weeks across Thane. A total of 1,400 representative samples will be collected in the first stage to find out how many people have developed antibodies to Covid in the city
Blood samples being taken from people in Thane on Tuesday as Thane Municipal Corporation begins serosurvey to determine how many have developed antibodies to Covid. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 08:50 PM IST
By Ankita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) started its first serosurvey as a part of its third wave preparation to find out how many people have developed antibodies to Covid in the city.

The survey, which started on Tuesday, will be conducted for the next three weeks across the city. A total of 1,400 representative samples will be collected in the first stage.

On the first day of the drive, samples were collected from health centres in Uthalsar, Naupada, Kopri and Pokhran Road. On Wednesday, samples will be collected from four other centres in Pokhran and Ghodbunder Road.

“This survey will help identify people from varied age groups and areas who have developed antibodies. Moreover, we can find out how many have been vaccinated in various wards and also get details on the impact of the virus such that we can declare those areas as containment zones if need be,” said Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, Thane.

Mhaske was the first to give blood samples.

According to officials who were part of the drive, “We have four teams including a field officer and a technician. While the technician continues to take samples, the field officer will help the representatives to fill a form online through an application that helps understand the background of the sampler. Moreover, the testing will be done from age 12 years. They will be divided into five different age groups. People from different strata of society in each ward of the city will also be surveyed,” said a senior officer.

