Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane civic body bribed to protect illegal construction, Awhad alleges; officers deny claims
mumbai news

Thane civic body bribed to protect illegal construction, Awhad alleges; officers deny claims

TMC officials have refuted the claim and said that they have just started the demolition drive and it was delayed due to the pandemic
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Jitendra Awhad.

Cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad in a tweet alleged that officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took bribe to protect illegal constructions including hotels and pubs at Kothari Compound. He said TMC is instead focusing on demolishing structures in Yeoor.

However, TMC officials have refuted the claim and said that they have just started the demolition drive and it was delayed due to the pandemic.

Awhad, who owns a bungalow in Yeoor, in a tweet on Saturday, said, “I was rather surprised when AMC (assistant municipal commissioner) of TMC went to demolish a structure in Yeoor, Thane. Let’s see how far this goes. I will feel proud if TMC breaks five unauthorised bungalows and also looks into Kothari Compound where your officers took lakhs of rupees from bar owners.”

Many politicians own hotels and pubs in Kothari Compound.

An official from TMC, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Due to the pandemic, some of our other routine administrative activities had taken a back seat. We resumed the demolition drive recently. We are looking at it area-wise. Our focus is on all types of structures for demolition. We shall consider other areas as well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP