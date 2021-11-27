Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane District Collector takes action against 37 doctors in rural areas
mumbai news

Thane District Collector takes action against 37 doctors in rural areas

Thane District Collector has taken action against 37 doctors in the rural parts of the district for not taking appropriate permissions and no objection certificates from the Taluka before starting their practice in clinics; 31 of them have been found to be bogus
Stethoscope
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane District Collector has taken action against 37 doctors in the rural parts of the district for not taking appropriate permissions and no objection certificates from the Taluka before starting their practice in clinics.

From among these, 31 have been found to be bogus doctors. An investigation has been initiated against these doctors and their clinics have been closed down. All gram panchayats across the district have been given notices to verify all the documents before issuing no objection certificates to doctors.

“We conducted a special drive in all the five talukas including Ambernath, Shahpur, Kalyan, Murbad and Bhiwandi. After a detailed investigation and strict action that went on for a few days, a case has been registered with local police stations. The matter is subjudice now and we have alerted local authorities as well to verify all the documents before issuing a no objection certificate to doctors,” said Dr Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane district.

