Thane driver took out man who helped find his phone for a treat, turns up dead

MUMBRA: A 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who left home to party with a friend in Thane’s Mumbra has been found dead, police said on Thursday. Police said the man, Faizan Iqbal Memon, was stabbed in his neck by a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife, which led to his death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His body was found on Tuesday, a day after his wife reported him missing when he didn’t return by Monday night. She told the police that Memon went out to party at 4pm on Monday with an acquaintance, Ramjan Ismail Khan, who recently helped him find his lost mobile phone. When he didn’t come home, the woman, who lived with her husband and son in Kausa area of Mumbra, approached her friends and neighbours for help.

They went out looking for Memon but couldn’t find him.

Memon’s body was found the following day in the shrubs in Ambedkar Nagar in the nearby shrubs. The body was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Kalwa hospital for an autopsy which indicated that he died due to stab wounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbra police inspector Babasaheb Nikam said the suspect, Khan was missing since Monday evening.

“We have formed three teams to nab him as soon as possible. We… are going through the CCTV footage near the crime spot,” he added.