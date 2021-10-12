Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate
mumbai news

Thane forest department officer arrested for demanding bribe from subordinate

Assistant conservator of forests in charge of Murbad and Thane range caught red-handed accepting bribe; during a search, an additional amount of 12.46 lakh in cash was also found from the arrested officer’s office
Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.30 lakh from his subordinate in Thane. (Shutterstock)
Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 5.30 lakh from his subordinate in Thane. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Copy Link
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Monday, arrested a Class I officer with the forest department for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of 5.30 lakh from his subordinate.

According to ACB officials, the accused, Baliram Kolekar (57), is an assistant conservator of forests in charge of the Murbad and Thane range. The complainant is a Class II officer working under him, and looks after the Tokawade area in the Murbad taluka in Thane district.

“The State government had sanctioned two tranches of funds for the complainant’s area for the last two financial years, and Kolekar was demanding a total of 6.22 lakh in exchange for releasing the funds,” an ACB officer said.

The complainant approached the ACB last month to complain against Kolekar, and after verifying the complainant’s claims, the ACB set a trap. Kolekar was allegedly caught red handed while accepting 5.30 lakh from the complainant at his Naupada office on Monday. He was subsequently placed under arrest and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“During a search of Kolekar’s office, we have found and seized an additional amount of 12.46 lakh in cash. Inquiries into this aspect are under way,” the officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out