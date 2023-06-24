THANE: The Property cell of Thane Police has arrested a man for allegedly housebreaking in his uncle and aunt’s house when they were out of town in Mumbra, said police on Friday.

Man breaks into his own aunt’s home in Mumbra, held

The accused has been identified as Aarfeen Anwar Sayyed, who lives with his wife and daughter in the Jivan Baug area in Mumbra. Earlier, they lived in the Nagpada area, and Sayyed worked as a laborer.

The police seized 12-gram gold ornaments, cash, and a mobile phone total of ₹3,30,450 from the accused possession.

The complaint was filed by his uncle at Mumbra Police Station on June 5, under section 454, 457,380 of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person.

The complainant stated in his statement that the family had gone out of the city for personal reasons and locked the door of the house. On June 15, an unknown person unlocked the door and entered the house, and decamped with a 12-gram gold ornament that had kept a cupboard for the daughter’s wedding and cash or a mobile phone.

Anandrao Rane, senior police inspector, Property cell of Thane Police said, “Based on reliable information and intelligence technology, we started to look for the accused. We got to know about one man who would be coming to Mumbra bypass to sell the property to someone. We formed a team of police personnel and laid a trap near the Mumbra bridge. We nabbed him and checked him and found gold ornaments, cash, or a mobile phone, totaling ₹3, 30,450.” he added, “ During the interrogation, he revealed that he committed the offense in his uncle and aunty’s home. He knew that his uncle and aunty were preparing to collect gold ornaments for their daughter’s wedding and having gold ornaments.”

Police said that the accused said was handed over to Mumbra police for further investigation.

