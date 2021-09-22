Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane man has narrow escape after revolver pointed at him develops glitch
Thane man has narrow escape after revolver pointed at him develops glitch

Thane man managed to escape from the spot after the revolver pointed at him developed a glitch, while the accused were later arrested by the Diva team of Mumbra police in Thane
By Anamika Gharat
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:16 AM IST
An accused had an affair with the Thane man’s wife and used to regularly threaten him to leave her, said the police. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

A 28-year-old Thane businessman, who was chased by four men, had a narrow escape after the revolver from which one of the accused fired at him, developed a glitch. The man managed to escape from the spot, while the accused were later arrested by the Diva team of Mumbra police.

The four accused have been identified as Sajan Patil and Sunny Rajbhar, both aged 21; Rupesh Patil, 31, and Ankit Shinde. Rupesh had an affair with the complainant’s wife and used to regularly threaten him to leave his wife.

An officer from Mumbra police station said, “Rupesh had earlier injured the complainant with a knife for the same reason, but the businessman was not ready to leave his wife. The accused again tried to threaten the businessman. While he was returning home, the four accused stopped his rickshaw. They tried to shoot at him but due the bullet did not fire. The man fled and took shelter in a nearby hospital and called the police. Our team attached Diva saved him and arrested the accused.”

