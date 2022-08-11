Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing

The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. This will not only benefit the patients at the hospital but also help the nursing students as mental health care is emerging as a main health concern.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first mental hospital in the State to have any educational course. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital.

This one-year Diploma course will have 20 seats and a separate section has been set up within the precincts of the hospital for students and faculty.

“Currently, we have 24 nurses with specialisation in psychiatric functioning at the mental hospital. However, these nurses have completed their specialisation from other cities. Two years back, Sassoon Hospital in Pune was the first to initiate this course in the government-run facilities. We shall positively start the course in the first week of September. A few permissions are pending,” said NB Mulik, medical superintendent, Thane Mental Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.

“In times when mental health is a prevalent issue in the society, having nurses with proper specialisation study will help in psycho-diagnosis and assess proper therapy for patients. The most important role in nursing is to assess the patient daily and understand the therapy required. This will help in rapid healing and rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital,” added Mulik.