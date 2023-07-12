SHRC fines TMC chief 10,000 for not filing reply

Thane: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has imposed a ₹10,000 fine on Thane Municipal Commissioner for not filing a reply it sought regarding a plot reserved for garden in Thane.

The open area near Little Flower high school in Thane in Mumbai, India on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO)

The fine was imposed by a division bench comprising SHRC chairperson Justice KK Tated and MA Sayeed when the advocate for Thane Municipal Corporation sought time to submit the affidavit despite specific directive to submit the civic body’s say on July 6.

The SHRC had sought a reply from the TMC Commissioner seeking to know the total area of a plot reserved for garden near Little Flower high school and the officer responsible for failure to build a compound wall around the garden area and its exact area as per revenue records.

The TMC advocate Nirali Thakker appeared before the commission and sought time to submit the affidavit. After granting the prayer as a final chance, it imposed a fine of ₹10,000 directing the Thane Municipal Commissioner to pay to Chief MInister’s Relief Fund within two weeks from the date of the order. The hearing was adjourned to August 31.

The SHRC was hearing a plea by Thane activist Kasber Augustine.

