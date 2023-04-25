TMC Chief sets May 31 deadline for road works

THANE: By setting a strict deadline of May 31 for infrastructure works in Thane limits, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner has also asked the officers, engineers and workers to ensure the quality of work is not compromised.

Road work carried out at Ghodbunder Road by Thane Municipal Corporation to be completed by May 31 ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Monday, April, 24, 2023. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The civic body chief Abhijit Bangar has asked for daily review of the works and directed officials to ensure that all excavated roads are immediately restored once the work is done.

Road works including drainage, bridges are undertaken in Thane city on a large scale.

“The Gandhinagar bridge one lane will be opened soon. The work on one lane towards Thane is on in full swing and is on the verge of completion. In coming 15 days, this one lane shall be opened. For the second lane, I have asked the officials to give me the idea till when it can be completed too,” said Bangar.

The busiest Model Naka Junction is also currently under construction. “I have asked officials to speed up this work. I have instructed that the centre road work should be completed on priority and later all other work in two phases. I have also asked officials to ensure the level of the road built is even so that the traffic is smooth,” said Bangar.

The civic body will now emphasise on strictly prohibiting parking at main junctions as it causes major congestion in the city. The civic body chief has asked the concerned officials to ensure there are no vehicles parked at junctions, and near signals.

“We will work on keeping the main junctions free of vehicles parking so that there is less congestion. We have noticed these vehicles including both two wheelers and four wheelers cause major congestion throughout the day,” said Bangar.

Meanwhile the civic body will give special attention to fill up all the excavated roads on time and not leaving them unattended.

“Once the work is done, the road should be back to normal in a short time. Should look uniform. There should not be potholes, uneven filling work on that road. I have pointed out such areas and asked the concerned officers to do the work immediately,” said Bangar.

The road at Passport office in Thane will be made friendly for differently abled citizens.

Road works have been completed on road number 33 in Indira Nagar followed by which the civic body will ensure disciplined parking there and keep the roads traffic free.

The civic body will also work on a solution to the traffic jam at Aradhana Cinema to Hari Nivas Circle.

Meanwhile the traffic snarls at Tembi Naka will also be addressed as a detailed proposal will be prepared for the same in the coming days. “The traffic jam at Tembi Naka is unbearable. Most of the time vehicles are stuck at the junction and there is no space to move. It is high time the civic body and traffic department comes up with a solution and makes it easy for us,” said Rajesh Kadam, 35, who lives at Tembi Naka.

