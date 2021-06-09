Thane, Palghar on rain alert for two days

As heavy rain lashed Konkan, including Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday, an alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, besides Mumbai, amid the forecast of heavy rain over the next two days.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation of the rainfall in Konkan and asked the district administration to be on alert to avoid any loss to lives and property. “The CM has told the district administrations to ensure no hardship is faced by the people. They have also been asked to take preemptive measures for health services amid the pandemic,” a statement issued by his office said.

Red alert has been issued for Raigad and the district administration has imposed a curfew for the next two days, prohibiting people from stepping out, except for medical emergencies. The district administration has shifted 1,139 people from 314 houses in 20 landslide-prone villages from Pen, Khalapur, Karjat, Mahad, Shrivardhan to safer places. One person has reportedly drowned in rough sea at Alibag. “Although the rain during the day was not heavy, we are expecting it to intensify over the next two days. People living in dilapidated structures in landslide-prone areas have been shifted to shelters at schools,” said Padmashri Bainade, resident deputy collector, Raigad. “We had two review meetings with the disaster management cell,” Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhari said.

Choudhari said the earlier red alert from IMD for Raigad was for June 11 and 12 and the heavy rain on June 9 was unexpected. “The people were recently shifted during Cyclone Tauktae and now again. Many are unwilling to cooperate,” she added.

Houses were damaged in Raigad and parts of Ratnagiri due to lightening and high-speed wind.

Meanwhile, the state has till Wednesday has received 42mm rainfall, against its monthly June average of 62.3mm. Nashik, Pune and Aurangabad have received more than average monthly rainfall. Water stock in the state dams is at more than 22% of their capacity.