Thane police ask banks to improve security to prevent ATM thefts

Maharashtra Police have issued guidelines for maintaining security of bank ATMs in Thane to prevent incidents of thefts, which have risen recently, police officers said and added that patrolling near these kiosks will also be intensified by local cops.

“Such incidents are gradually on the rise so we have issued certain directives to be followed. Owing to the lockdown, most banks were short-staffed and the security was also lax. We have now asked banks to ensure each [ATM] kiosk has a guard, ample lighting and operational CCTV cameras among other necessary measures,” a senior police officer from Thane said.

In the past two years, six cases of thefts at ATMs have been registered in the Thane Commissionerate. In the month of June, an ATM in Kalyan was robbed of ₹49 lakh in cash by four people including bank employees since there was no security around the machine and the CCTV was not working. Earlier in January this year, four thieves tried to break into an ATM machine at Ulhasnagar camp no. 4 since it was not guarded.

S Jadhav, police inspector of Mahatma Phule police station, added that in most cases, the accused conduct a recce and target kiosks with maximum security lapses.

“Apart from a security guard and CCTV, the ATMs also need to have an alarm system against forced entries. The security guard should also be subjected to a background check. ATM centers should display all emergency numbers including that of police, fire brigade and bank office.”

Police department has stationed employees to patrol ATMs at night, while local police officials will be visiting ATMs placed in remote locations in civilian clothes.