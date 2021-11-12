Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thane police go all out against criminals, rule flouters in surprise checks

Thane police have initiated an ‘All Out Movement’ for the criminals and rule flouters in the Thane commissionerate; Between Thursday and Friday, different teams of local police, traffic police, narcotic team and crime branch have arrested several accused in different cases
Nov 12, 2021
HT Correspondent, Thane

Thane police have initiated an ‘All Out Movement’ for the criminals and rule flouters in the Thane commissionerate. Between Thursday and Friday, different teams of local police, traffic police, narcotic team and crime branch have arrested several accused in different cases.

The narcotics department of Thane police has registered 61 cases in which the team of officials conducted searches at all places including bus stops, railway stations and other hiding places in Thane and nabbed the drug addicts.

Fourteen accused were arrested for carrying weapons without having licence and 15 arrested were having non-bailable warrants against them. Also, around 14 externed accused wanted in different cases were arrested.

A senior police officer from Thane police said, “The ‘All Out Movement’ was the idea of the Thane police commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh. The idea was to conduct surprise checks and arrest culprits. Around 152 police officers and 834 police constables were involved in this movement all over the Thane commissionerate.”

The Thane traffic police too have upped the check on drunk-driving and have been registering almost 50 cases per day over the last few days. Apart from drunk-driving, around 5,000 cases of traffic violations are also registered.

