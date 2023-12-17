Thane police issues notice to accused in assault case involving MSRDC MD’s son

Thane: Kasarwadvali police has issued a notice under section 141 to Ashwajit Gaikwad, Romil Patil, and Sagar Shelke in the assault case where the son of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) managing director allegedly crushed his girlfriend under a car.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police got CCTV footage from the Courtyard area where the incident happened, they have summoned all three accused for questioning. A senior police officer from Thane stated, “We have been verifying girl’s statement and other related evidence. The inquiry with the accused is ongoing, and we will take all legal actions necessary.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The incident involves the son of MSRDC managing director Anil Gaikwad, his friend, and a driver who are accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman, Priya Singh, a social media influencer running a beauty salon in Thane with her elder sister.

Singh, in her complaint filed at Kasarvadavli police station, alleged that on December 11, around 1am, her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad called her to a party at the Courtyard in Ovla, Thane. Upon arrival, she found Gaikwad with another woman, believed to be his wife. Following failed attempts to talk to Gaikwad, his friend Romil Patil verbally abused her. Gaikwad then allegedly slapped, strangled, bit her hand, and pushed her away. Singh further claimed that Gaikwad instructed his driver to ram into her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim remains hospitalised with fractures, and her condition is reportedly unstable. Akanksha Singh, her elder sister, said, “We have demanded the addition of Section 307 of IPC, attempt to murder, in the matter, but Thane police haven’t added it yet. We have decided to fight from our end despite indirect pressure to settle the matter due to the accused’s influential family.”