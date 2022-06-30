Thane police keep eye on social media to avoid any violence

Amidst the current political scenario, the Thane police are keeping a close watch on the activities on social media to avoid any incident of violence.

The team from a special branch of Thane commissionerate will look for any hate posts or controversial messages to ensure that they are not circulated further. With Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, the police have also intensified security at each police station level, especially outside the Shiv Sena Shakhas and offices, while Quick Response and Riot Control teams are also on stand-by.

The security in Thane rural has also been beefed up with most villages under the police scanner.

Thane commissionerate has witnessed two groups, the Thane city Sainiks that are in support of Shinde and a second group in Kalyan rural and Ulhasnagar areas that have shown their angst against Shinde by vandalising Sena offices. Changes of an outburst between these two groups cannot be ruled out.

For over a week now, the social media is abuzz with messages either in favour of Shinde or Uddhav Thackeray. Thane, too, has seen agitations from both the groups. The office of Shinde’s son, Shrikant, who is also a Kalyan MP, was vandalised in Ulhasnagar while Ambernath’s rebel MLA, Balaji Kinikar, too received threatening letters.

A senior police official from the Thane commissionerate said. “We are keeping an eye on social media to ensure that no hate posts are shared disturbing peace in the city. Vehicles are also checked at entry and exit points of different cities under the commissionerate. Those who were booked for vandalism in the last 10 days too are warned not to cause any disturbances. In the last two days, we had meetings with all zone heads to discuss the security plans in the city. All our police personnel are on the ground to stop rioters.”