Thane residents find it difficult to access vaccination centres for children

Although there has been a slight increase in vaccination for the 12-15 years age group, many residents find it difficult to get access to vaccination centres in their vicinity. Merely 14% in this category have taken their first dose so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till March 30, only 5% were vaccinated in this category. Post examinations, the response is better at vaccination centres. However, many residents face difficulties to find vaccination centres for children within the proximity of their homes.

“I stay in Patlipada and the nearest vaccination centre for me is at Manpada. All others are beyond Majiwada. A friend in Vartak Nagar also found it difficult as the only vaccination centre available was at a far off location. While adults were getting their first dose of vaccination, there were many such centres nearer to home. Similar facilities should be made for children by the civic body,” said Shyam Kurup, a 46-year-old resident of Patlipada, Thane.

There are only 21 centres catering to this age group in the city, making it difficult for those staying in areas like Manpada, Ghodbunder, Diva and Pokhran Road. These places have a huge residential population but there is only one vaccination centre. Moreover, private hospitals in the city are also not keen on continuing with the vaccination drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have enough resources to look for vaccination centres online and even opt for private centres, if need be. But, it is not the same with those who do not have access to such privileges. These children will be deprived of being inoculated. The civic body needs to make better provisions for children’s vaccination,” said Nilopher Dutta, a 54-year-old resident of Vasant Vihar, Thane.

Residents feel that it will be difficult for their house help or others who are not well aware of the available facilities to reach out to such centres.

“We have tied up with a few schools to provide vaccination centres within their premises. Moreover, we have informed schools in the vicinity of a vaccination centre about the timings so that everyone is aware, and children and their families are informed. We are also conducting awareness drives and will increase vaccination facilities in schools going forward,” said Dr Prasad Patil, medical officer, TMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, private hospitals in Thane are not keen on providing vaccination. “We had to pay a huge amount at the private vaccination facility to get our kids vaccinated,” added Dutta.

Only those private hospitals that continue to have stock of vaccine doses are providing vaccination at the moment in Thane. They have not purchased additional Corbevax for children.

“As the demand for vaccination is becoming poorer, the stock collected by the private hospitals goes in vain. Hence, hospitals seem sceptical to provide vaccination facilities,” said Dr Amol Gite, medical director, Siddhivinayak Hospital, Thane.