Thane RTO arranges 31 buses to help commuters stranded by MSRTC strike

In the ongoing MSRTC strike, Thane RTO has come to the rescue of these commuters and has been arranging additional private buses for the last three days; these buses have been operating at the same fares as the State Transport buses
Private buses have been used by Thane RTO to help commuters stranded due to MSRTC strike. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

The Thane Regional Transport Office has arranged for 31 buses to be sent to different parts of the state to help commuters stranded by the ongoing employees’ strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation that began on October 28.

Thane RTO came to the aid of these commuters and has been arranging the additional private buses for the last three days. These buses were operating at the same ticket fares as the State Transport (ST) buses.

An officer from Thane RTO said, “We got information about the commuters stranded at bus depots in Thane, Bhiwandi, Murbad and Shahapur. We have got permission to use school buses and other private buses to use till the strike is going on. The bus operators will charge fares similar to the ST fares. To monitor this, we have also appointed an inspector at every depot who will submit report to the main office daily.”

