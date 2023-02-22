Thane to face 50% water cut until February 24

Thane: Amidst repair works being initiated on water leakages, several parts of Thane will face water cuts for 12 to 24 hours and will receive only 50% supply till February 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From February 21 to 24, the work of removing the leakage of a main channel supplying water at six different places is being carried out. Only 50% of the water will be supplied to the city from TMC’s scheme. Therefore, it has been planned to supply water in the city by zoning method. As a result, the water supply will be cut for at least 12 to 24 hours in each zone during these four days,” said a TMC officer of the water department.

Along with this major repair, the installation of vacuum air valves on the main water channel at Saket Bridge, connecting the newly laid 1,168 mm pipeline at Indira nagar at Teen Hath Naka and daily maintenance of the supply will also be done during these four days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the shutdown, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for a day or two. Therefore, we have appealed to the citizens to keep proper stock of water and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation,” said the officer.

The shutdown of the water supply during summertime has, however, irked the residents.

“The TMC should have planned this repair works in advance and finished before the onset of summer. Now, when we need more water for drinking and other chores, there won’t be enough supply. The civic authority should carry out such works considering the convenience of the residents also,” said Mayur Parsekar, a resident of Balkum, Thane.

On Tuesday, from 9 am to 9 pm, water supply was stopped in the areas of Ghodbunder Road, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali, Ovala Bhayanderpada.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And from 9 pm to 9 am, water supply to Gandhinagar, Surkar Pada, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustamji, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul and some parts of Mumbra was shut.

On Wednesday, the water supply will be shut in Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson and Eternity during morning hours and the supply will be stopped at Gandhinagar, Surkar Pada, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustamji, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul and some parts of Mumbra during night hours.

On Friday, water supply will be called off in Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson and Eternity areas during morning hours and Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbeel, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali, Ovala Bhayanderpada during the night hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON