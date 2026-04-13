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Thane to get 6 new police stations, 1,200 more cops

The new stations will be set up in Katai, Newali, Diva. Three other locations are identified in Bhiwandi, which are Mansarovar, Vanjarpatti and Dapoda

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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Thane: Facing mounting pressure from rapid urban growth and rising crime, the Thane Police is set to expand its network with six new police stations, a new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone and a proposal for 1,200 additional personnel.

Thane, India - April -12, 2026: The Thane Police will be setting up six new police stations and one new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) zone within its jurisdiction. These new police stations will be established in areas that have witnessed an increase in population and crime rates. In addition, the force will also receive 1,200 additional personnel. Ê,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on,Sunday, April -12, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

The new stations will be set up in Katai, Newali, Diva. Three other locations are identified in Bhiwandi, which are Mansarovar, Vanjarpatti and Dapoda.

Shrikant Pathak, joint commissioner of police (administration), said the expansion was required on account of the rapid urbanization and population growth.

HT GFX

“The population of Diva has increased manifold, and maintaining law and order has become an added burden for our team. A full-fledged police station dedicated to Diva will help reduce crime and improve police response,” said senior inspector Anil Shinde from Mumbra Police Station.

According to officials, the Katai station will serve large residential hubs such as Lodha Palava and nearby villages, while the Newali station will cater to remote and forested areas in Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath, where residents currently have to travel long distances to access police services.

Similarly, the Newali police station will serve eastern Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath regions, including remote villages and forest areas, where residents currently travel long distances to lodge complaints.

Sachin Gore, DCP Zone 4, under whose jurisdiction the Newali police station will fall, told HT, “The new police station in Newali will greatly benefit villagers from areas such as Haji Malang and Newali, who currently depend on the Hill Line Police Station, which covers a radius of over 22 km.”

 
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