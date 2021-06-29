Thane woman claims she was vaccinated thrice

A 28-year-old woman from Thane claimed she was vaccinated thrice at Anandnagar vaccination centre on Friday. Her husband, who works as a peon with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), alerted the local corporator, following which the civic body provided support and monitored his wife’s health. Meanwhile, TMC has claimed no such incident took place. However, they have set up a team to inquire further on the complaint.

The man (name withheld on request), a resident of Brahmand, said, “My wife visited the centre on Friday afternoon and was taken for vaccination. It was her first dose and she was not really aware of the procedure. She was given the first shot and taken to the observation room. However, soon after, she was called again and given another shot. Within a few minutes they gave her the third shot thinking she was waiting for it. She had fever, which subsided the next morning. TMC doctors and officers visited our residence to ensure her health remained good. We are not keen on taking up this issue and creating politics out of it.”

A senior official from the TMC said, “The woman might have had some local reaction on her arm where the vaccine was administered. She was not given three doses. We have set up a team to inquire further on this. Preliminary investigation indicates that no such incident has happened.”

22,042 get jabs on Monday

Vaccination centres in Thane, including civic-run and private centres, vaccinated 22,042 beneficiaries on Monday.

TMC has initiated a massive vaccination drive with 53 government centres. The civic body has completed 5.5 lakh vaccinations till now.

However, on Tuesday both TMC and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will not have any vaccination centres open due to unavailability of vaccine. However, for the convenience of students travelling abroad, TMC’s vaccination centre at the post-Covid care at Majiwada will continue to remain functional.