Auto driver pushes wife out of moving vehicle in Thane

Thane: A 29-year-old woman was reportedly pushed out of a speeding autorickshaw by her husband, who was driving the vehicle, in Ghatkopar on December 17. The woman, Pooja Singh, suffered severe injuries on her head.

The auto driver has been identified as Krishnanand Singh, 33.

Followed by the incident, the woman’s sister, Shalini Singh, 20, filed a complaint with Kopri police station on Monday.

As per Shalini, the incident took place when Pooja was at work in a salon in Ghatkopar.

“My brother-in-law had asked her for money, but my sister asked him to wait as her salary was awaited. That day he reached her workplace and pulled her out of the salon and punched her on the nose. Then he took her in the autorickshaw. She was sitting in the back seat, when he suddenly pushed her out of the vehicle. A couple had come to her rescue when they saw her lying on the road. However, my brother-in-law returned to the spot and picked her up and went to their home,” Shalini said.

“After that, she was hit by an iron rod multiple-time. Her mother-in-law and brother-in-law took her to Shivaji Hospital and told that she fell off a bus. After treatment, she managed to escape from the house and came to our house in Kopri and narrated the incident. We admitted her to a private hospital,” Shalini added.

A police officer from Kopri police station said that they have launched a probe into the matter.

