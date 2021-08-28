Thaw in Shiv Sena, BJP relations?

Days after the political slugfest between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a closed door meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday led to speculations on whether the leaders are seeking some sort of reconciliation, following Union minister Narayan Rane’s ‘slap the CM’ remarks and his subsequent arrest.

Significantly, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the “outsiders” in BJP, who joined the party in the past few years, were responsible for the current tussle between the two parties.

According to information, Fadnavis, who participated in the all-party meeting convened by CM on reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC), met Thackeray for a one-on-one chat for about 15 minutes. The duo believably discussed the bitter clashes earlier this week between the two parties over the Rane episode and was apparently of the opinion that the clashes were unwarranted. Thackeray has reportedly told Fadnavis that the relationship between two parties was worsening because of Rane, who has been making personal attacks on the Sena leadership.

The BJP leadership, too, is not in full agreement with the way Rane has been attacking Thackeray.

“Fadnavis and state unit chief Chandrakant Patil have already clarified that they don’t justify the remarks by Rane. Patil even went a step ahead and said that they share brotherly relations with the Sena. Raut, too, has spoken on similar lines. BJP does not approve any stand that will snap the possibilities of the parties coming together forever,” said a BJP leader after the meeting.

Raut on Friday morning said that BJP’s newly inducted leaders have been trying to create enmity between Sena and BJP. He also stated that they have political differences with their old ally but are attached on the common ideology of Hindutva.

He compared Rane and other outsider leaders in BJP to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“These political infiltrators are [like] Bangladeshi infiltrators who are involved in terrorism or narcotics activities,” he said.

Raut said BJP and Sena never had personal enmity.

“We never had personal differences though we have parted our ways on the political differences. The outsiders in BJP do not know the relations shared between [late Sena founder] Balasaheb Thackeray and [late Prime Minister from BJP] Atal Behari Vajpayee and [former Union home minister] Lal Krishna Advani. They do not know the relations shared by Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray with [PM Narendra] Modiji. They are trying to play spoilsport and the biggest threat from them is to the hard core BJP leaders in the party,” he said.

Rane was in Congress before joining BJP, Pravin Darekar was in MNS while Prasad Lad was in NCP. All three who got prominence in BJP are based in Mumbai and have been vocal against the Sena.

Raut also said that the BJP needs the “purification” from within the party.

Reacting to Sanjay Raut’s remarks, Rane said in Ratnagiri, “Though I have joined BJP just recently, I have accepted the party ideology. Even the party has accepted me.”

When asked about Raut’s comment on potential re-alliance between the two parties, Rane said, “I do not react on speculative statements. Even if two parties decided to come together, I will follow the stand taken by the party leadership at that time.