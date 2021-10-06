Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will set up various projects on plots reserved so as to prevent encroachments
mumbai news

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will set up various projects on plots reserved so as to prevent encroachments

Published on Oct 06, 2021 08:35 PM IST
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation will set up various projects on the plots reserved for it so as to prevent encroachments (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

With increasing encroachments on reserved plots, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has claimed that it would develop its reserved plots for the various projects they are meant for.

Preference would also be given to open spaces, especially playgrounds. As per the KDMC records, there are 153 such plots in all that have been reserved for different amenities like gardens, town halls, commercials, libraries, hospitals, parking lots, entertainment centres, markets, houses for the poor and sports complexes.

The immediate focus is utilising some of the plots to develop grounds for kabaddi players who have been demanding one for a long time.

“The plots that are reserved with the civic body will be utilised for the benefit of the public. Some of the plots will be developed as a ground for kabaddi players. Apart from this, tree plantation will also be emphasised on these plots that are reserved with us,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

“It’s high time the civic body provided more playgrounds or sports complexes for the citizens of Kalyan-Dombivli. There is a need to have a proper space for sports in the city for budding players,” said Amit Joshi, a 26-year-old kabaddi player from Kalyan.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai records 624 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike since July 14

Apply ‘small family’ rule uniformly: Bombay HC to Maharashtra

Half of Navi Mumbai’s eligible population fully vaccinated against Covid

NCP sees a BJP link to Aryan Khan arrest in drugs case; NCB rebuttal follows
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP