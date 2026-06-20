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The last army standing

The current crisis is not merely about leaders changing sides. It reflects the weakening of the idea of Sena that sustained the party for six decades

Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 07:59 AM IST
By Sanjay Patil
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Mumbai: The recent departure of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena comes at a particularly symbolic moment. A party preparing to enter the 60th year since its foundation finds itself confronting yet another organisational setback after a tumultuous period marked by the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, the loss of its traditional name and symbol and a continuing struggle to remain politically relevant in Maharashtra.

Mumbai, India - September 20, 2019: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray interact media after meeting with all shiv sena ministers at Sena Bhavan, Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 20, 2019. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - September 20, 2019: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray interact media after meeting with all shiv sena ministers at Sena Bhavan, Dadar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 20, 2019. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Much of the discussion around the split focuses on why it happened.

 
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