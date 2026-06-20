The last army standing

Mumbai: The recent departure of six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena comes at a particularly symbolic moment. A party preparing to enter the 60th year since its foundation finds itself confronting yet another organisational setback after a tumultuous period marked by the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde, the loss of its traditional name and symbol and a continuing struggle to remain politically relevant in Maharashtra.
Much of the discussion around the split focuses on why it happened.
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