MUMBAI: “Smile though your heart is aching, smile even though it’s breaking…” – that gentle 1954 melody of the great Nat King Cole is still embedded in my memory. How true is this. While this city has laughter clubs to improve many people’s health, those without such access must learn to smile often to improve their health. Everyone likes to see a smiling face. For instance, however annoyed one may be waiting in a long queue at the cashier’s counter, a smiling face behind the counter takes away that annoyance.

The power of a smile

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A smile makes you more attractive, elevates your mood and of those around you. Smiling activates neuropeptides of the brain that work at fighting off stress and releasing the feel-good neurotransmitters -- dopamine, endorphins and serotonins -- which are good for your health. They relax your body, calm the mind and lower your heart rate and blood pressure. The endorphins are also natural painkillers and serotonin elevates the mood.

In fact, many antidepressants are known to affect the serotonin level. Research shows that smiling people look attractive in photos. A smile is contagious and often reciprocated. A study by Abel & Kruger M in ‘Psychological Science’, a peer-reviewed journal, also informs us that the intensity of smile in photographs predicts longevity which may increase seven years or so in the smiling person. Not only does the act of smiling make you happy, even mimicking a smile produces happy hormones in the body.

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{{^usCountry}} Smiling may also help you land a job, and when a smile breaks into laughter, it boosts your immune system to help fight infection. Besides lowering heart rate, blood pressure and stress, a smile gets you into a better mood and increases productivity. Additionally, it increases trust, produces a sense of empathy and increases your attention on various objects around you. Similarly, you also look younger, feel more energetic, earn success easily and seem to be more attractive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smiling may also help you land a job, and when a smile breaks into laughter, it boosts your immune system to help fight infection. Besides lowering heart rate, blood pressure and stress, a smile gets you into a better mood and increases productivity. Additionally, it increases trust, produces a sense of empathy and increases your attention on various objects around you. Similarly, you also look younger, feel more energetic, earn success easily and seem to be more attractive. {{/usCountry}}

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The question that crosses my mind is this: do animals smile? We do know our closest relatives in the animal world -- the chimpanzees -- often flash a grin especially when they want humans to pay attention to them. Animal behaviorists believe that what appears as a smile on animals’ faces is a collection of reflexes that move the muscles of the face. Information from the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, at Tufts University, suggests that scientists have underestimated the emotional range of animals and that they do express emotions and smile.

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Does one smile with only the lips? No, if you cover your lips, your eyes are still perceived as smiling. This is called the ‘Duchenne smile’ and indicates that you are really happy. There are various ways of judging a real smile from a fake one. Since a genuine smile involves contraction of the muscles around the eyes, the eyes are partially closed and crow’s feet may appear around the eyes and the muscles of the cheek bone lift. The upper teeth are involved in a genuine smile.

Babies learn to smile as early as five weeks, and baby girls smile more than baby boys and women more than men. It is said that powerful men smile less and that is why smiling may be linked to the male hormone testosterone. The English are thought to smile less than others, although that has not been my experience. I think that the notion arises from the term “stiff upper lip” associated with the English.

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So, remember the power of a smile. Whether you are going for a job interview, exam or just having a hard time – smile and remember things could be worse.