MUMBAI: The true measure of a poet’s legacy is not found under the lock-and-key of a government archive or the endorsements of state awards, but in the improbable moments of human transformation they inspire long after they are gone. In a quiet, locked house in Neral (Navi Mumbai), the literary force of the late Padma Shri awardee, Narayan Surve, played out for 100-minutes in Datta Patil’s latest play ‘Tambu’, recently.

The relevance of people’s poet Narayan Surve, 100 years on

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The two-act play directed by Sachin Shinde is based on a story that is part of modern folklore in Maharashtra. The narrative: a thief (in Patil’s play, a husband and wife are working together) break into the home of the poet laureate while the family is away. Finding no cash or jewellery, the two thieves, over three nights, steal an LED TV, brass and copper utensils, cooking oil and food grains. It is a low-stakes crime borne of destitution.

The course of the theft, however, is altered when the burglar stops, mid-crime. On a wall, amidst numerous prestigious awards, there are portraits of Kusumāgraj, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karl Marx. When Govardhan (the thief) realises that he is robbing the residence of the man who has dedicated his entire life to writing about the struggles, the marginalised, and the kamgar, it acts as a shockwave. The thief’s conscience is “shaken”. The consequences are immediate and absolute: the thief returns every single item, including the LED TV, and leaves a note, which reads: “I did not know this house belonged to Narayan Surve. If I had known, I would have never stolen from here. Please forgive me. I am returning everything I took. I had taken the TV as well, but I have brought it back. Sorry.”

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{{^usCountry}} This act of repentance, a testament to Narayan Surve’s moral authority, provides a clue to the importance of Surve Master today. As the two police officers investigate the case through a clever dramatic device of CCTV camera footage which permits them to rewind-forward the stage actions during the three nights of burglary, what emerges is questions about how Surve Master’s work still possesses the strength to awaken humanity, even within a thief whose reality has forced him to live outside the law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This act of repentance, a testament to Narayan Surve’s moral authority, provides a clue to the importance of Surve Master today. As the two police officers investigate the case through a clever dramatic device of CCTV camera footage which permits them to rewind-forward the stage actions during the three nights of burglary, what emerges is questions about how Surve Master’s work still possesses the strength to awaken humanity, even within a thief whose reality has forced him to live outside the law. {{/usCountry}}

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The playwright Datta Patil says, “The world which is described in Surve’s poetry and our world in 2026, seem to be the same.” In the poem ‘Eka Navya Sangharshaat’ (A New Struggle), Surve Master says, This is my country too / Along with the filthy people in it / If this filth enters our home / What should we do / When they float like prisoners of war / Like a mob on the bridge / Should we not place luminous flowers in their hands / What else should we do?

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Patil says, “‘Tambu’ was written because those luminous flowers that Surve Master talks about are found in the hands of a petty thief. And today through the play, those radiant flowers can be found in the hands of faceless audience members. That is the power of Narayan Surve’s words.”

‘Tambu’ is a neat, modern summation of Narayan Surve’s life’s work, proving that literature anchored in raw truth is ultimately “potent,” capable of causing the “downfall of tyrants and overthrowing regimes,” or, perhaps simply shaking the resolve of a small-time thief.

Birth on a footpath: A people’s poet is born

To understand the poetic power that startled a burglar (and his wife) into repentance, one must look not to the halls of literary conferences, though Surve was a recipient of the Janasthan Award and served as the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, but to the streets, the mill gates and the footpaths where his life began.

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Narayan Gangaram Surve’s origins were so humble as to be miraculous. Exactly hundred years ago, a worker named Gangaram Surve was walking home from his mill shift early in the morning when he found an abandoned new born baby crying on a Mumbai footpath. Despite already having two children and living in a small hut, Gangaram adopted him. This abandoned child grew up to be Narayan Surve.

Surve never attended a regular school; he learned his alphabet by reading the signboards and posters pasted across the city. His education was not forged in classrooms but in the gulleys and gutters of the city. Poverty was his first teacher and the source of his defining consciousness. When he was three, his adoptive father Gangaram exited to the Konkan region, leaving Narayan with ten rupees. He survived, using wall posters as blankets. From an early age, he was a labourer, working in hotels, being a porter and doing odd jobs. His existence, like the labourers he would later champion, was centred around survival which was framed as a struggle for “four rotis”.

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Surve’s true university, ‘Maajhe Vidyapeeth’, was Mumbai. In 1943, one year after the Quit India movement, he was jobless, homeless, and familyless. He joined Kohinoor Mills No 3 as a winder. It was here that he met Vaman Samant, a writer and union activist, and his connection with the workers became “organic because I was a worker myself”. He joined the Communist Party, collecting union dues for the GKU. The party gave him food and shelter, and he became politically well-informed by reading publications like Lokyudh. It was as a teacher at Naigaon Number One School that he was known as Surve Master.

Surve’s identity was seamlessly fused: he was a writer-activist whose philosophy was influenced by Marxist ideology, trade union movements, and literary texts like ‘Das Kapital’. His poetry became embedded in the communist and labour union movements of Mumbai and Maharashtra, turning him into a fixture at gate meetings and rallies. Lokshahir Sambhaji Bhagat says, “Surve rejected high and mighty theory, asserting that genuine proletarian literature could not be created without the lived experience of a struggle. In the modern age, most poetry has retreated to the private sphere, turning its back on the political realm. Surve Master’s poems are a mirror to his own life and the collective soul of the working class.”

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Lokshahir Bhagat adds, “Surve Master’s poems are devoted to class struggle and the fundamental value of human labour. But what makes him relevant even today is, he is a poet of the ‘here and now’. Surve’s cultural politics is searing and he depicts harsh realities without romanticising them and indulging in nostalgia.”

Bhagat alludes to Surve’s vision. He says, Surve Master was an old-timer who demanded social justice for all and he spoke for the enslaved and the nameless workers, but Surve Master was keenly aware of the class struggle of the nineties and emergence of a new world order. His political poems are powerful manifestos that used sharp imagery to criticise corporations exploiting India, and solidifying his role as a voice for the oppressed.

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Bhagat says, “Surve Master knew yesterday’s working-class hero is today’s vagabond.”

Today’s mantra: “Thodasa Gunha Karnaar Ahe”

Why is Narayan Surve relevant in 2026 other than the statistic that we are celebrating hundred years of the poet laureate. Earlier this month, at the Sane Guruji Rashtriya Smarak Trust there was a recitation of Surve Master’s poems and essays (plus songs and lavani) by the who’s who of the Marathi literary landscape. Journalist and writer Yuvraj Mohite, actor-poet Kishore Kadam, writer Neerja, actor-author Akshay Shimpi, writer and poet Pragya Daya Pawar, director Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Chinmay Sumit, and others.

As always, there is a literary precedence to things. Nothing is ever born out of nothing. So, let’s flashback to a few months ago, when a film about Namdeo Dhasal was at the centre of a controversy. A member of the Censor Board asked the question ‘Who Namdeo Dhasal?’. This member suggested “cuts in the film”. This created a stir. Literary protests were organised across the state. As part of that protest, a motley bunch of actors, activists, authors and journalists recited the poems of Dhasal. In an ironical twist, the programme was titled, Who Namdeo Dhasal? and shows were performed across Maharashtra.

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Akshay Shimpi says, “On the lines of Who Namdeo Dhasal?, the same artist group has organised a programme that says salaam to Narayan Surve.” The show pays tribute to cult classics such as ‘Money Order’, ‘Girnichi Lavani’, ‘Dongari Shet’, ‘Tumchach Naav Liva’. What emerges through the renditions is Surve Master’s ascent from the streets to literary prominence in the mid-1950s. His distinct voice, one of raw truth and zero ornamentation, which sets him apart from the poets before him.

Shimpi says, “Both Dhasal and Surve are important poets. One poet has depicted rebellion and the other portrayed the world of workers. Both these poets write about Mumbai and above all, both these poets question power structures through rigorous thought.”

The small things that maketh poetry

There is a tiny bookstall outside the hall. It has Surve’s first poetry collection, ‘Aisa Ga Mi Brahma’, which won a state award in 1963. Also there are subsequent collections like ‘Maje Vidyapeeth’ and ‘Sanad’ which transformed Marathi literature, replacing traditional romantic themes with the “rough edges” of a city that had started to misbehave. But what was truly stirring was to witness a young women-gang who purchased copies of Surve’s poems. They pooled their meagre resources, until, they could finally afford a sum-total of seven of Master Surve’s books.

When I asked one of them why they admire Surve’s poems, a young girl in the group said to me, Surve chose poetry over other literary forms like plays or short stories. “He is asli poet.” True. Poetry, Surve felt, was a potent medium that could achieve a profound, lasting impact with minimal words. The genius of Surve is his ability to say the most socially conscious propogandist thing in a sublime manner.

Surve addressed love and romance as was evident on that evening at the Sane Guruji Rashtriya Smarak Trust. He can be passionate as Alexander Pushkin, and as metaphoric as Kalidasa. But for Surve, “love and human relationships are intertwined with the cultural and social environment, rather than existing in isolation.”

This commitment to the ground reality made his poetry, in the eyes of some traditionalists, “threatening”. Surve described his revolutionary tone as a force whose words cut like a sword. My favourite Surve poem (a war cry for our generation, in translation) is: I am a worker, I am a fiery sword/ The question of daily bread is a daily matter/ Sometimes outside the gates, sometimes inside the gates/ I am a worker, I am a fiery sword/ O, Saraswats! I am about to commit a little crime.

Poet Neerja says this should be the de facto mantra of our times. The importance of committing “a little crime” against established, stagnant norms to force a hypnotised society to look at the harsh realities of life. As actors and poets read Surve’s poems, one thing is clear, his words are not passive text; they are a “brewing storm intended to awaken the masses”.

My first encounter with the poet laureate

Twenty five years ago, I attended a literary conference at the Mumbai University. I introduced myself. The elderly unimpressive looking gentleman on my left, said, Me, Narayan. I had a ticket of the Malwani play ‘Vastraharan’ with me. The gentleman noticed it. He was proficient in Malwani. He shared anecdotes about Lok-kala in Konkan and how today’s modern theatre needs to borrow from the Dashavtar and create a new type of working-class play.

After which we sat through three sessions in which we poked fun at all the pomp and pontifications. Then a college teacher from Nanded spoke about how, “We are lucky to have one of Maharashtra’s greatest living poets in our midst, and his energy of reading poetry directly to large audiences. And how this poet’s words were not confined to the page; they were songs for the people, heard on the radio in Russia and sung by thousands of activists in India.”

The teacher from Nanded mentioned how she was present at the historical moment during a women farmers’ convention where nearly 150,000 women simultaneously sang Surve’s ‘Dongari Shet Majha’, in one unified voice.

And then the poet stood up. It was the elderly unimpressive looking gentleman on my left, Narayan.

He said, I am not a singer like Amar Sheikh, so do not expect me to sing the song. I am a mere poet.

Applause.

A few moments later, he was questioned about his literary approach. Narayan Surve agreed that his poetry tackled gritty, heavy and realistic subjects like child labour and the plight of the working class. But he emphasized that his art carried a social responsibility and connection to the people. “It’s quite simple, really. If you know the problems of the people, your poetry will know what to say.”

The final alwida

When Surve Master passed away in August 2010, I was present at his funeral.

At Bhupesh Gupta Bhawan it was full-drama, with CMs, former CMs and ministers from Vidhan Parishad. Basically everyone who ignored him when he was alive-and-kicking. The bureaucrats who denied him a small home in Nashik. The petty clerks in their petty departments who thought paperwork is more important than words on a paper. All paying obeisance.

The funeral procession headed out of Bhupesh Gupta Bhawan to the electric crematorium in Dadar. It resembled Thomas Paine’s funeral. The loyal few in attendance. An ambulance in the front. Comrades shouting slogans. Local bystanders, paying their respects from the balconies and BEST buses. A man who was walking next to me, was jotting down a shopping list dictated by his wife on the phone. A young boy was lying to his mother that he was in college.

Finally, the police force gave Padma Shri Narayan Surve an official gun salute and draped his body in a national flag. I was half expecting Surve Master to get up and walk into the Arabian Sea.

Born an orphan. I think he would prefer to be discarded in death, too.

Bhakricha chandra shodhnyaatach jindagi barbaad (Wasted a lifetime in search of the moon of a bhaakri). You realise why Narayan Surve is so important. And this is what the burglar in Datta Patil’s play ‘Tambu’ is repeating.

As actor-translator Omkar Govardhan, who essays the role of the thief in ‘Tambu’ says, “We have forgotten how to hope. We feel that it doesn’t serve any purpose. We feel we are doomed. We feel that any collective movement is useless because either our voice is too tiny or the mighty people in power will crush us. We feel that there can’t be any change in any social structures or any scope of redemption in any human being. In these bleak times, Narayan Surve makes us see things which we don’t want to see, and he makes us believe and hope.”

(Ramu Ramanathan is a playwright-poet and a journalist.)