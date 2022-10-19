‘They are heroes’: UN's Guterres pays tributes to 26/11 Mumbai attacks victims

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday paid tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guterres said he felt deeply moved to be in Mumbai where one of “the most barbaric terrorist acts in history" took place where 166 people lost their lives.

“Terrorism is absolute evil. No reasons, pretext, causes, grievances can justify terrorism. It has no room in today's world. I feel deeply moved to be here where one of the most barbaric terrorist acts in history took place where 166 people lost their lives,” he said.

Paying tributes to the victims, Guterres said, “They are heroes of our world. I want to express my deepest condolences to their families, to their friends, to the people of India and to all those from other parts of the world who lost their lives in Mumbai.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is Guterres's first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January this year. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from October 1- 4, 2018.

"Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs.

On Thursday in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya), Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

The concept of LiFE was introduced by Modi during COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021. Modi had then urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards "mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption" to protect and preserve the environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will hold bilateral discussions with the UN chief on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through India's upcoming presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism, added the release.

In Kevadiya, Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON