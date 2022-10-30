Thief disguised as cop caught after victim raises alarm

Mumbai: A 38-year-old history sheeter who allegedly tried to defraud a senior citizen by posing as a policeman was arrested on Saturday. The accused was nabbed after the victim doubted him and raised an alarm, after which passersbys came to her aid, caught the accused and called the police.

The police said that the complainant, Jyoti Devnath (63), was taking a morning walk when the accused approached her.

“The accused identified himself as a police officer and advised Devnath to take off her jewellery to avoid falling prey to robbers. He further suggested that she wrap her jewellery in a handkerchief and offered to do it for her,” said senior police inspector Balasaheb Tambe, Santacruz police station.

He added that Devnath took off her two gold rings, collectively worth ₹57,000 and handed them to the accused who pretended to wrap it in a handkerchief but slipped it in his pocket instead.

The accused, after giving Devnath the wrapped-up handkerchief, started walking towards another man waiting on a motorcycle. He was about to leave when Devnath realised that she had been robbed.

She immediately raised an alarm and several pedestrians who heard her rushed to help. They overpowered and restrained the accused before he could flee, but the motorcyclist managed to flee on foot. The people then called the police control room. The information was relayed to the Santacruz police station and a team was rushed to the spot.

The accused, identified as Zahid Ali Jafri (38), was searched and Devnath’s gold rings were recovered from him, after which he was arrested.

“Jafri has cases of theft and cheating registered against him in Mumbai, Pune and Surat. He specialises in stealing by sleight of hand from people who come to deposit or withdraw money at banks, said Tambe.