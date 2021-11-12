Thief seeks blessings before stealing donation box from temple in Thane

The Naupada police in Thane city have arrested a burglar for allegedly stealing a donation box from a Lord Hanuman temple earlier this week. What left even the police amused, however, was that the thief was seen on CCTV footage touching the Lord’s feet before committing the theft.

According to the Naupada police, the incident was reported to them on Thursday by Mahant Mahavirdas Maharaj (57), the priest at the Kabirwadi Hanuman Temple near the Khopat Bus Depot, Thane (W). The complainant, in his statement, said that the theft occurred sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday. The priest had stepped out for some work during that time period and returned to see that the donation box in front of the idol was missing, officials said. The priest informed that the amount in the donation box was ₹1,000.

The police then examined the CCTV footage inside the temple and saw a young man entering the temple and touching the idol’s feet before picking up the donation box and fleeing the scene. Footage from outside the temple also showed a second accomplice waiting outside the temple and leaving with the first accused.

“We started making inquiries with residents of the area around the temple, working on the assumption that a local would be in the best position to know when there would be the least number of people present in the temple. We showed stills from the CCTV footage to a large number of locals and got several leads as to the identity of the suspects,” senior police inspector Sanjay Dhumal, Naupada police station said.

Based on these inquiries, the police started rounding up suspects for questioning and picked up Rabodi resident, Kejas Mhasde (18), on Thursday evening.

“Inquiries confirmed his involvement in the theft and he also revealed the identity of his accomplice, who was also picked up from Rabodi,” Dhumal said.

The accomplice, identified as Suraj Torane (21), was picked up from his residence and both the accused were placed under arrest late on Thursday night. The police have also recovered the donation box and ₹536 cash from the accused.