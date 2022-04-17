Third wave of Covid-19 in Maha caused higher fatalities in 71-80 age group

Mumbai: Covid-19 patients in the age group of 61 to 70 years accounted for the most number of fatalities in Maharashtra during the first and the second wave of the pandemic. The trend, however, shifted during the Omicron-driven third wave when the highest fatalities were recorded in the slightly advanced age group of 71-80 years.

Analysis showed that nearly 30% of the 54,547 Covid-19 deaths recorded in 2020 were in the age group of 61 to 70 years. Between January to December 2021, almost 27.5% of the 88,915 deaths were in this age group.

However, from January to March 2022, a majority of 28.11% of the 2,337 deaths occurred in the age group of 71-80 years, and the deaths among 61-70 years dropped to 23% during this period.

In comparison, the age group of 71-80 years accounted for 19.87% and 17.8% of the deaths in 2020 and 2021.

“Driven by the Omicron variant, the third wave caused fatalities in the most vulnerable group, including those with multiple and severe comorbid conditions,” said Dr Avinash Supe, head of the Covid-19 death audit committee of the state.

“Thus, people in the age group of 71 to 80 years were impacted more compared to the slightly lower age group of 61- 70 years,” he added.

While the first wave, driven by the original Wuhan strain, and Delta-driven second wave also impacted people with comorbidities, experts said that Omicron, despite being highly transmissible, caused less severe symptoms in the majority of the patients.

Omicron’s severe impact was thus seen only in a section of the population that was highly vulnerable due to multiple risk factors.

“People in the seventh decade of their life are likely to have more severe health-related issues compared to those slightly younger to them,” said critical care specialist Dr Rahul Pandit who is also a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force. “The advanced age is a risk factor in itself,” he said.

During the third wave, hospitalisations were also more common among people in the advanced age group. “A large number of our patients, mainly those who spent a long time in the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), were in the 70 plus category during the third wave,” said Dr Smita Chavan, deputy dean of the Seven Hills Hospital.

“Fatalities were thus more likely in this age group”, she said.

Pandit said that everyone, mainly senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions, must complete their vaccination and take booster shots to stay away from the infection.