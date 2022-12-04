‘Those who keep silent equally guilty of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji’

Mumbai: The politics over Governor BS Koshyari’s remarks on Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj intensified on Saturday with descendant of the king, Udayanraje Bhosale, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP staging a protest -Akrosh Morcha- at the historic Raigad Fort.

Even the opposition led by Uddhav Thackeray hardened its stand over the issue.

Koshyari was criticised for his remarks that King Shivaji was an icon of the past era and now, the state has new icons like BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari. The episode has become an embarrassment for the BJP and senior leaders of the party.

While the opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP and Congress as well as Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade have been protesting against Koshyari for “insulting state’s icon”, the descendants of the Maratha king too have become aggressive over the issue.

Udayanraje Bhosale, 13th direct descendant of King Shivaji, on Saturday held a protest meeting at Raigad Fort which was capital of the Maratha king and expressed his unhappiness that Koshyari was not removed from the post. He also trained the guns on the state BJP leaders.

“Those who have remained silent are equally responsible for what is happening,” Bhonsale said at the fort and announced that the next protest march would be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

“Date will be announced soon. I appeal to all followers of Shivaji Maharaj to gather at Azad Maidan,” he said.

If Bhonsale’s remarks were not enough, two ministers from the Shinde faction, Deepak Kesarkar and Gulabrao Patil, expressed unhappiness over Koshyari’s controversies.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray thanked Bhonsale and said that all those who love King Shivaji and Maharashtra should come together. “I had said that even those in the BJP should join us. I am happy that Udayanraje has raised his voice. I will soon declare the next course of action,” he said. Thackeray had earlier issued an ultimatum for Koshyari’s removal and said that agitation on the lines of the Maharashtra bandh would be announced in consultation with other opposition parties to press for the demand.

Meanwhile, NCP too stepped up the pressure on BJP and Koshyari.

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar observed fast at the final resting place of King Sambhaji at Vadhu Budruk in Pune district. “We are protesting against the way the state’s icons are being targeted and how Maharashtra’s interests are being compromised for the benefit in elections in other states,” Pawar said. He was referring to controversial remarks by Koshyari as well as the controversy over industrial investment being diverted to neighbouring states like Gujarat.

The BJP maintained that Bhonsale is voicing his personal opinion.

“Udayanraje has the right to voice his opinion, and stage protests. We do not agree with the Governor,” said Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar. He however chose not to react to the demand for the removal of Koshyari.

A senior BJP minister said the party’s top brass is wary of the fallout of the controversy though they are convinced that the Opposition blew the issue out of proportion. “At this juncture, there is no point in discussing whether Koshyari’s remarks warrant drastic action. We cannot ignore the fact that King Shivaji is revered by the Maratha community and the fallout of the protest may not be good for us. Sooner or later, the top brass will have to take a call on his removal,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that Koshyari may exit Raj Bhavan after the Gujarat elections. “Once assembly elections in Gujarat are over, the Governor may exit Raj Bhavan,” said Pawar.

